AI-art captures popular Bollywood faces as pop-culture characters from Hollywood

Fanfiction takes a fascinating turn as multiple Indian actors have been reimagined as hugely popular characters from Hollywood films using an AI art generator programme Midjourney V5. Indian design studio Lazy Eight has released a series of six images that might just answer the question – what if popular Bollywood actors were cast in roles like Rambo and The Joker among others?

"As a fun, light lab experiment we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters," they tweeted. This series captures actors Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo, Ajay Devgn as Gladiator protagonist Maximus Decimus Meridius, Kunal Khemu as The Dark Knight’s Joker, Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit film series, Akshay Kumar as Raiders of the Lost Ark’s Indiana Jones & Anupam Kher as Yoda from the Star Wars film series.

Lazy Eight is an Indian design studio that has focused on multiple brand-building projects for many popular brands like Sabyachi, Virgin Hyperloop, and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters among others. Midjourney V5 is a long-awaited AI art generator program that has evolved in popularity with the launch of each version. This technology is developed by Midjourney, who describe themselves as "an independent research lab" who are "focused on design, human infrastructure, and AI". With the launch of this generator, this group called for the subsequent testing of the same and sharing their projects and experiences. This technology also boasts multiple upgrades to the AI-art projects carried out on the same.



