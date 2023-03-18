Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill reveals he is battling stage 3 blood cancer

Hollywood actor Sam Neill who is well known for his role of Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 film Jurassic Park, revealed that he is battling stage 3 blood cancer. The actor shared that he is undergoing treatment for blood cancer in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You, which will be released on March 21. The first line of the book reads, “The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up.”

According to sources, Sam was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in March 2022 while he was promoting the film, Jurassic World Dominion. The actor also revealed that he receives chemotherapy once a month, a procedure that he will most likely have to endure for the rest of his life. In a recent interview about the book, the 75-year-old actor said that he started writing the project only to keep himself busy while undergoing treatment.

“I mean, I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments, but those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive… I never had any intention to write a book. But as I went on and kept writing, I realized it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, 'I'll write about that tomorrow … that will entertain me.' And so it was a lifesaver really, because I couldn't have gone through that with nothing to do, you know,” he said in the interview.

Sam began his acting career in 1979. After more than five decades in the business, he has given memorable performances in projects such as The Piano, Jurassic Park, and Peaky Blinders, among many others.