Liam Neeson reveals he didn’t play James Bond due to his wife

In a recent interview popular Hollywood actor, Liam Neeson revealed that he was offered the role of the world-famous spy James Bond before Daniel Craig filled the shoes, but he had to reject the part. The actor shared that in the 1990s producer Barbara Broccoli contacted him several times for the role but he didn’t accept the offer due to his wife Natasha Richardson.

During the time Liam was fresh off an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1993 film Schindler’s List. He said in the interview that his wife gave him an ultimatum which made it difficult for him to accept the part.

“I know the Broccolis. They looked at a bunch of actors. Schindler’s List had come out and Barbara [Broccoli] had called me a couple of times to ask if I was interested, and I said, ‘Yes, I would be interested.’ And then my lovely wife [Natasha Richardson], God rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting ‘Nell’ down in the Carolinas, ‘Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we’re not getting married,'” the actor said.

Liam never went to a meeting with Broccoli because his love for Natasha was greater than his interest in portraying James Bond. Liam added that what he did was to tease Natasha. He said, “going behind her back, making my fingers look like I'm carrying a gun, and [humming the James Bond theme]. I enjoyed performing that shit!”

“She gave me a James Bond ultimatum. And she meant it! Come on, there’s all those gorgeous girls in various countries getting into bed and getting out of bed. I’m sure a lot of her decision-making was based on that!” he said in the interview.

Later, the role was essayed by Daniel Craig who featured in five James Bond films including Casino Royale (2006); Quantum of Solace (2008); Skyfall (2012); Spectre (2015); and No Time To Die (2021).