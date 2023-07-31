Madonna takes time to reflect a month after hospitalisation, says 'love is the best medicine'

Madonna sent shockwaves across the internet last month when she got admitted to the ICU after she was found unresponsive due to a severe bacterial infection. Her contemporaries from the industry shared heartfelt posts and wished her well. Now, it looks like the American singer-songwriter is on the road to recovery. Last night, she shared a post on Instagram and expressed her gratitude towards her friends and family.

She further shared that her children were by her side during the tough time and now she's taking time to reflect. A part of her post read, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends."

Check out the post:

Madonna shared a carousel of photos and in one of them, she was seen holding a framed Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring where the latter is wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on the back.

“A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work," Madonna added.

After her bacterial diagnosis, Madonna cancelled her tour which was expected to commence from July 15. As per media reports, it will now take place in October but the dates are yet to be announced.

