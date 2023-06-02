K-pop girl group Blackswan captures Odisha's cultural richness in latest track 'Karma'

PureOdisha shared a clip of the popular K-pop girl group Blackswan on their official Instagram page, mentioning Sriya Lekha, the first Indian to ever become a K-pop idol. The group shot the video of their latest single from EP 'That Karma' in Odisha, making it the very first K-pop music video to be shot in the country.

For the unversed, Blackswan is the only multicultural girl band in K-pop history, consisting of members from diverse nationalities. They recently made their much-awaited comeback with their single Karma, which premiered on YouTube on May 25. The K-pop group surprised their fans by shooting the entire music video in India, more specifically Odisha, with colourful and vibrant backdrops.

The visuals pay homage to India’s cultural richness. They have shot at beautiful landscapes such as Dhaulagiri Shanti Stupa, Dharamshala, Old Town, and other historic locations, showcasing the beauty of the city to international viewers and the video is currently gaining traction online.

Coming to Sriya Lenka, she is positioned as the lead vocalist and main dancer in the group. Sriya and Gabi, a Brazilian-German, were introduced as new members of the group through the label's Cygnus project in January 2022.

As Blackswan follows an admission and graduation concept, the band will go through a process of continuous change as members graduate. The two other members are Fatou, a Senegal-born Belgian, and NVee, an American.

Talking about their visit to India, Fatou said, “I was touched by the warmth of the people in India; they were just so welcoming; they seemed like family. Also, the vibrancy of its culture and the food were amazing.”

“I took them home, and my family did a pooja for them as we do with guests in India. Also, all of them were so taken in by the splendour of Odisha, as was their tour guide of sorts,” Sriya chimed in.

The song Karma has managed to garner over 2.5 million views as per our last count. This marks the group's second single album since the release of Close to Me back in 2021. Earlier this year, on January 11, Blackswan also performed at the opening ceremony of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha.