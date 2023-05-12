BTS’ Suga Sets the Record for Highest-Grossing Concert in the US as a Korean Soloist

Suga is also part of the rap line, the team in charge of composing songs for the group

Suga, also known as Agust D, is a member of the popular K-pop boyband, BTS. The composer/rapper has been on tour since April 26, 2023, following the release of his album D-DAY. He is the first of the band members to go on a solo world tour, D-DAY TOUR and it has been immensely successful.

The concerts on April 26 and April 27 took place in UBS Arena, Belmont, New York accumulated revenue of $2,95 million in one night, which totalled $5,94 million in two nights. This makes him the only Korean soloist to achieve this.

The rapper who initially only wished to be a composer, has garnered 8 million followers on Spotify and 44 million followers on Instagram. He is known for his incredible personality, his soft nature off-stage and his raw yet intimidating presence on stage which the fans love.

Suga is also part of the rap line, the team in charge of composing songs for the group and has 156 songs to his name as of 2023 under the Korea Music Copyright Association. He was made a member of the KOMCA in 2018.

The artist has collaborated with many notable names in the music industry, That That – PSY ft Suga of BTS won Best Collaboration at the 2022 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) conducted annually by the entertainment company, CJ E&M.

The multi-talented artist continues to amaze the world with his performances like Seesaw and more recently in his concerts with his powerful stage presence. His use of strong words in his lyrics showcases his fierce mindset and has an immense impact on his listeners.