Taylor Swift speaks for pride; expresses disappointment at the anti-LGBTQ legislation at Chicago Concert

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took time from her ongoing Eras Tour, which began on March 17, to acknowledge June as Pride Month and celebrate the "brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives".

She took a few minutes from her concert to talk to her fans on the subject. "They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and they have allies who get to support them and celebrate them in that," she said. "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so proud is getting to be with you, watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, thoughtful, and caring," she added.

The Anti-Hero singer addressed the current situation in the US and spoke out against the anti-LGBTQ legislation that is being proposed in state legislatures all over the nation. "There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer communities at risk. It’s painful for everyone — every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities — and that’s why I’m always posting, "This is when the midterms are; this is when these important key primaries are," she explained.

Taylor gave her address after performing You Need to Calm Down, after thanking the fans in the crowd for fervently singing along to the song's pro-LGBTQ lyrics.

The Grammy-winning musician concluded her speech by expressing her love for her fans and wishing them a happy Pride Month. Taylor also took this opportunity to advise and remind people of the value of voting before she ended her statement. The singer recently disclosed the first batch of her tour's international dates, revealing that she will make eight further stops in Latin America. Together with her announcement, she wrote: "Really thrilled to tell you this! Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!"

Beginning on August 24, Swift will play three shows at Mexico's Foro Sol stadium. She will also play in Argentina and Brazil, with her final performance taking place at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 26.



