Renowned Columbian Jazz pianist Jesús Molina comes to India!  

Columbian Jazz pianist Jesús Molina is set to debut in India with an exclusive performance at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai on June 6. The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Award winner, Jesús has developed a unique style with a combination of various genres, including jazz, Latin,Timba, Salsa and Pop. His high-energy live performances have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting young performers in the jazz world. And that’s exactly what India can look forward to when Jesús takes centre stage on June 6 at 7.30 pm. Mark your calendar now!

At the NCPA, Jesús Molina and Los Dromers (Juan Pablo Faundez and Danilo Amuedo) will perform some of the former’s original compositions as well as new arrangements of well-known standards. They will perform on one innovative drum kit with Grammy-nominated bassist Guy Bernfeld. Get set to experience his explosive high energy performance live!

Jazz music has a rich history and has evolved and incorporated various musical styles and influences, including blues, swing, bebop, and fusion. India has a diverse and vibrant music scene with multiple genres and styles.

Jesús Molina

Also read: Coldplay concerts use renewable energy, making gigs greenest in the world

Ahead of his performance in India, Jesús says, “I am so excited to be coming to India for the very first time; we will take you on a world trip with our different styles of music! I cannot wait to play at the NCPA for all of you.”

And so can’t we!

Jesús was born in Colombia in the year 1996 and is one of his generation’s most influential and famous musicians. Jesús' music journey began with the saxophone when he was only 12 years old; when he turned 15, he decided to direct all his energy to the piano.

Also read: K-pop girl group Blackswan captures Odisha's cultural richness in latest track 'Karma'

In 2016, Molina received the prestigious Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Award, the Juan Luis Guerra Scholarship, which included a music education at the renowned Berklee College of Music. Today, he is considered one of the rising stars on the international jazz scene, playing in some of the prestigious locations around the world.