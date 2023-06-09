EXCL: Vedant Chandra aka Alboe releases new multilingual EP ‘Love Languages’

You give the love you wish to receive, pretty much sums up what love language, a term that is been thrown around Instagram every single day now, actually means. While the talk of varying love languages have certainly flooded our feeds, the conversation about self-love has taken a back seat. New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer, Vedant Chandra, who goes by the stage name Alboe, with his latest EP plays on the concept of introspective love — one where you are at peace with yourself and confident to show affection for someone else.

Titled Love Languages, in this six-track EP Alboe blends classical Indian music with Western influences, an inspiration we believe he takes from his debut album The Painter. Talking to us about what inspired this musical recording, Alboe reveals that he was practising a raga on an electronic synth sequence instead of the harmonium and he started to experiment with that fusion till he had six songs to work with. “ T h e EP is essentially a compilation of songs that talk about the different forms of love. Each song tries to represent a different mood and express a different story,” he begins.

Known to blend Indian classical and new wave electronica to create distinct tracks, he has worked with five singers across four languages — Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and English to bring his musical sensibilities to this EP. But when asked to pick either one of the genres, Alboe, instead of giving a decisive answer says, “I don‘t think I look at the styles separately when I’m trying to compose because it usually causes some friction in the foundation of the song. I think they can be seen as the building blocks of a song just the way one would look at the bass guitar, drums and keys in a band.”

Love Languages by Alboe

Mindblown by story-telling compositions by the legendary AR Rahman and Ludovico Einaudi, Alboe started producing music during the pandemic and used the time away from the bustle to hone his skills as a composer. However, his romance with music dates back to long car rides with his family. He talks to us about his early music influences and says, “We used to play these cassettes in the car which featured artistes like Pink Floyd, The Scorpions, Michael Jackson and more. By the time I was in college, I started attending music festivals which is when I realised I would like to pursue music as a career at some point.”

Cut to 2023, Alboe now wants to use his music to make people feel something. “This is what music did for me, and I hope it does that to other people,” he concludes.

