Bumble spotlights the role our love of music plays in modern dating

Music binds, we all know that. It is what has brought people together with its melody beyond the barriers of language and geography. Music is a lot like love. No wonder then that a new study by Bumble has found that 74%* of Indians surveyed believe it is important to have similar tastes in music as their partner, spotlighting the role our love of music plays in modern dating.

For audiophiles and casual listeners alike, finding someone who shares your musical taste can be an essential part of how two people bond. Whether it’s bonding over a movie song or catching a local indie gig on your next date, music is an intrinsic part of our dating lives and often becomes one of the go-to ways to check your vibe with a connection.

Bumble’s new study found that the majority (91%) of Indians surveyed believe music helps build a strong connection and 89% of Indians surveyed believe that someone who has the same taste in music as them makes them more attractive.

Here are the findings:

92% of Indians surveyed believe that music helps them express their feelings or thoughts that they can't put in words.

For88% of Indians surveyed, sharing music and music playlists is their love language. So, when you share your sacred playlist with a potential love interest, you know things are kicking up a notch!

74% of Indians surveyed believe it is important to have a similar taste in music with their partner.

66% would be put off dating someone if they had completely different tastes in music.

61% of Indians surveyed say that if their partner doesn't get the music they listen to, they will not be compatible.

“Music can inspire great conversations about different phases and experiences of our lives or help express emotions we sometimes can’t share in words. Compatibility is crucial in forging healthy and equitable relationships, and Bumble understands that shared interests are important. You can share your favourite music genres right on your Bumble profile using Interest Badges and find your musical match or even let the difference in your music preferences spark a great conversation! There are endless possibilities of finding love through music and Bumble’s got your back!” says Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Bumble has found out the top music genres Indians are listening to:

Bollywood (62%); Indian Classical (50%); Rap & Hip Hop (39%); Rock (37%); and Folk music (36%).