 July 4 fireworks spectacular in NYC to pay tribute to Queen of Rock'n Roll, Tina Turner

The late legendary singer Tina Turner, who is also called Queen of Rock'n Roll, will be honoured at this year’s iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York. As per a popular media report, during the Golden Mile display, thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching across the East River to honour the What's Love Got To Do With It singer, who died in May this year aged 83.

Singers Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip and The Roots, and more will perform at the 47th annual event. In a separate event, Tina is also being honoured by singer-actress Patti LaBelle during the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Patti LaBelle will take the stage to honour Turner, showcasing her incredible talent and capturing the essence of her legacy in performance. Tina won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artiste, having first been inducted alongside ex-husband Ike Turner in 1991.

Upon her solo induction, the Hall of Fame noted how she had "expanded the once-limited idea of how a black woman could conquer a stage and be both a powerhouse and a multidimensional being".Some of the most famous stars who have been influenced by her include Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae and Rihanna.

