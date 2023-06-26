Paul McCartney opens up on the use of AI in upcoming Beatles song; says ‘has been artificially or synthetically created’

In a recent interview, musician and part of the immensely popular band The Beatles, Paul McCartney, shared that the group will release a new track this year. He also added that they had used AI to recreate and add late singer John Lennon’s voice to the song. After that, many fans took to social media to question the use of artificial intelligence sparking a debate. Now, Paul has reacted to it, clarifying the use of AI for the project, saying that the new track will not have anything ‘artificially or synthetically created’ on it.

He took to Twitter, writing, “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We've seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guesswork out there.”

He added, “Can't say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It's all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings, a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Paul had previously said that AI has been used to make the Imagine singer’s voice ‘pure’ in the track. He said in the interview, “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had. We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do.”

However, Paul didn’t reveal the name of the upcoming track but according to reports, it is titled Now and Then. Sources said that John penned the song before he passed away in 1980. His widow, Yoko Ono gave the track to the Beatles in 1994 on a tape called For Paul.

