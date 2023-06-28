Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s first song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ out: Alia, Ranveer romance against azure Kashmir sky

Director-producer Karan Johar released the first track of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and it's already sparking memories in Bollywood. The track is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, mentioned Karan Johar. The song features elements of Yash Chopra’s style – chiffon sarees, picturesque views, divine lyrics and soothing melody. The love-struck melody, composed by Pritam, is sung by Shreya Goshal and Arjit Singh. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Batcharya and the choreography is by Vaibhavi Merchant.



The song has been set in Kashmir on top of snowy mountains with azure skies while Alia and Rabnveer adorned with the classic chiffon sarees and overcoats. The choreography resembles Ishq Wala Love and netizens have been all and out about it.

Also read: Raja Kumari visits Dharavi Dream Project School, grooves to an improvised hip-hop track



Karan, in a recent interaction, disclosed that he is going old school with the story and techniques in the making as well. The director has always produced outstanding high-end films with enthralling visions. This movie may have been inspired from his hits Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which marked his iconic style of filmmaking. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan’s next theatrical release since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s release in 2016.



The film also features veteran stars including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. It is expected for a theatrical release on July 28.

Also read: Lizzo explains the ‘downside’ of being friends with fellow pop star Adele