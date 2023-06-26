Lizzo explains the ‘downside’ of being friends with fellow pop star Adele

Popstar Lizzo opened up about her close friendship with fellow singing superstar Adele and the downside to their relationship, in a recent interview. The 35-year-old music sensation added that she also counts former One Direction star Harry Styles as a close friend and even tunes in to Love Island, stated reports.

In the interview, Lizzo said that she is always able to rely on 35-year-old Adele for a fun night out, adding that there is one ‘downside’ of hanging out with the Skyfall crooner. She said, “Adele is the best drinking buddy – she is a great friend as well but we always have so much fun when we have a night out. The only downside is, I don’t always remember everything.”

Talking about Harry, the singer shared that she has to text him so he can translate the British slang Love Island contestants use. “I love the British accent but even though we speak the same language, it sometimes feels worlds apart. Especially when I am watching Love Island – I will have to text Harry (Styles) and ask, ‘What does don’t mug me off mean?' ”

Lizzo wowed fans at Glastonbury over the weekend when she played the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday ahead of headline act Guns N’ Roses. However, the star missed out on playing a headline slot of her own after she took too long to respond to an offer made by organisers.