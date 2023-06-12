Adele starts renovating Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills house; one feature to stay intact

English musician Adele bought a 58 million USD worth property in Beverly Hills last year which belonged to Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone. Now, according to reports, the singer has begun the renovation of the mansion completely except for one aspect.

Also read: Sylvester Stallone says Arnold was 'superior, he just had all the answers'

According to new images shared by a media organisation, the property's second level has been completely removed, with practically every wall having been torn down. However, it is clear from the photos that Adele is saving one significant item of memorabilia that belonged to its prior owner--the pool and the enormous Rocky Balboa monument at one end of the pool.

The expansive home features eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms, and it is spread out over 3.5 acres. A master bedroom with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace is also included in the building. It also features an eight-car garage, an infinity pool, a spa, and an art studio.

Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington are among the notable residents of the Beverly Hills exclusive gated enclave, along with Adele. Adele owns several properties in Beverly Hills, including one that she purchased in July 2021 and that had belonged to her friend Nicole Richie. She sold it for USD 12 million last year.

Also read: Tabu shares images from her Goa vacation; Manisha Koirala, Rakul Preet react

Reports stated that Adele bought the property last year for USD 58 million, lower than the listed price of USD 110 million. Sources added that Sylvester had lowered the price of the property to USD 80 million before selling it to Adele.