Tabu shares images from her Goa vacation; Manisha Koirala, Rakul Preet react

Popular Indian actress Tabu was recently on a vacation in Goa and going by the artiste’s recent social media post, she had a gala time. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share an array of photos from the getaway which included images of her posing on the beach and a garden photoshoot.

In the snaps shared by her, she was seen donning a white outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She tied her hair in a top bun. In one of the images, she posed sitting in a garden, under a tree. Another image featured the actress saw her sitting underneath a beach umbrella, to keep her cool in the scorching sun. Tabu captioned the post, “Goa is always good...”

Many celebrities took to the comment section of the post to praise the artiste. Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emojis in the comments. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Beauty my Timpoooo (heart emoji).” Actor Rahul Bose said, “Oh my gorgeousness!!” “Ufff,” commented Manisha Koirala.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the 2023 film Kuttey. Before that she appeared in the 2022 film Drishyam 2 which was successful at the box office, minting INR 15 crores on the opening day. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

Tabu will be next seen in the upcoming film, The Crew. The movie which has been helmed by Rajesh Krishnan also stars Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The project is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Tabu has been sharing pictures from the filming on her social media handles.