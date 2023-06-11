Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her life as a 48-year-old master’s student in London

Former Indian actress Twinkle Khanna is currently pursuing a Master's degree in fiction writing at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she gave her followers a peek into her college life along with a message on how she is handling her academics at the age of 48. The writer also remarked in the caption that she ‘should have applied for a master's in strange life choices’ in its place.

In the video shared by her, Twinkle can be seen walking to her college, enjoying coffee with her companions, and displaying her student ID card. She is also spotted posing in front of the Goldsmiths-branded building where she attended college in the short clip.

Sharing the video, Twinkle captioned the post, “What's it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet? Well, it's now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Masters. Who knew I would be willing to put myself through submissions, grades, and a thousand mugs of coffee as I try to focus through lectures? Sometimes I think I should have applied for a master's in strange life choices instead of one in writing!”

She also added, “On the other hand, I would not have all these new experiences and even a uni gang, fabulous women I can count on to pull me through deadlines and make me laugh during lunch breaks. Tight skin, a flat tummy, endless energy—you can either count the things you have lost or see what you can gain. Getting old is a mathematical equation; I would rather consider it a multiplication sum than look at it as a subtraction. Agree? Disagree?”

Twinkle is the daughter of late Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. She made her acting debut in the 1995 Hindi-language film, Barsaat. In 2001, she married actor Akshay Kumar and the couple has two kids, Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle last appeared on the silver screen in the 2001 film, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Her first book, Mrs Funnybones, was published by Penguin India in 2015. The book was well received, hitting hit the Nielsen Bestseller list at number 2 in its first week. Her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, was released in 2016, followed by Pyjamas Are Forgiving which was released in September 2018.



