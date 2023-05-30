Twinkle Khanna shares travel moments with daughter Nitara; discusses joys of motherhood

Former actor and writer, Twinkle Khanna, posted a video from her recent vacation with daughter Nitara on Instagram, discussing the joys of motherhood. She also claimed that despite all the sacrifices a mother makes for her kids, they always grow up to blame their mother.

The video opens with the title ‘The joys of motherhood’ and features Twinkle at a railway station. It read, “Dragging them on exhausting trips, while secretly longing for a solo vacation; frantically chasing after them as they sprint towards another platform, like deranged marathon runners.”

The video shows Nitara enjoying a book while on a train. The caption read, “Instilling the love of reading in their little minds."It then shows a glimpse of the delicious treats enjoyed by the mother-daughter duo with the caption, “Splurging on treats for them, while suppressing the urge to snatch it away and devour it yourself.”."Showing them the world and all its wonders; pretending you are not irritated because you told them to use the bathroom when you left the hotel and now they want you to find them a toilet in an open field, putting their happiness above yours" she added as the video continued, showing Twinkle and Nitara in an open field with horses surrounding them.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote in the caption. “It doesn't matter what you do. When they grow up, they will go to therapy and blame you. All we can do is hope that they realize that there are very few truly terrible mothers. Even the mother from Home Alone – who forgot about her child not once, but also in the sequel – was not evil, just overwhelmed. Mothers are far from perfect, but most of us try to do our best, even on our worst days.” Many mothers online fell in love with Twinkle's sweet video and her clever captions.

Twinkle is the daughter of well-known actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. She married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have two children, Aarav and Nitara. The former actor was seen in films such as Barsaat, Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, Mela, and International Khiladi. Twinkle is currently in London with her daughter as she is pursuing her Master in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London.

