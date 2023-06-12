Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh passes away; know more about the actor-comedian here

American actor Mike Batayeh, who was most known for playing the role of Dennis Markowski in the popular series Breaking Bad passed away on June 1, aged 52. According to reports, the actor passed away at his Michigan home after suffering a heart attack. Sources added that the actor didn’t have any history of heart issues.

His family released a statement for the same, which said, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

In Breaking Bad, the artiste essayed the role of Dennis who was the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante Laundromat which was also a meth lab, playing a crucial part in the fourth season of the show.

When Steven Gomez and another DEA agent entered the lab to snoop about, Dennis made an appearance in the fourth season and was instrumental in trying to keep them away. Later on, he did reluctantly consent to let them in. Breaking Bad's fifth season opened with the revelation that Dennis had been detained by law enforcement. In the fifth season, Dennis was the subject of some drama, and Mike had to lend a hand to him in exchange.

Apart from the series, he also appeared on an array of other shows including Sleeper Cell, Everybody Loves Raymond, Boy Meets World, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also appeared in films like American Dreamz, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Detroit Unleaded in which he played the lead role.

Apart from acting, Mike was also a successful comedian. He performed not only within well-known clubs like New York's Gotham and Los Angeles' Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, Improv, and Icehouse, but also outside those cities' borders. He was also one of the first American comedians to perform in the Middle East for local audiences.