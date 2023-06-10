Only Priyanka Chopra can round high-couture gown with pigtails and make it look chic

Priyanka Chopra is a force of fashion and certainly the one you want to reckon with. She is one who follows all the trends and lately, from what we have observed, she is also one to bring back styles and her latest clicks are proof. The Hollywood-cum-Bollywood actress made two sleek ponytails look chic and classy and that is PeeCee for you.

She attended the opening of a new Bvlgari hotel in Rome and picked a side-slit white gown with a low-cut neck and flowy pleats. She layered her outfit with a faux fur cape. It was, however, her accessories and hair-do that grabbed our attention the most.

With centre-parted hair and two ponytails on the side, Priyanka was a sight to behold and we are totally in for this look. Speaking of her makeup, the actress opted for a clean look with browns for the eyes and the lips. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations to my @bulgari family on the inauguration of @bulgarihotels in Rome #BulgariHotelRoma #BulgariHotels."

Apart from Priyanka, Hollywood actress Zendaya also attended the Bvlgari hotel launch. The duo posed together for the paparazzi and their photos have now gone viral.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Zendaya are brand ambassadors for the international jewellery brand. They are often spotted at events hosted by the brand and Anne Hathaway also joins them as an ambassador but this time around, she was nowhere to be seen.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently in talks with adventure junkie and survival expert Bear Grylls. hinting at the potential collaboration, Bear said, "Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone. "

Read more: Bear Grylls in talks with Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra for next survival outing [DEETS]