Bear Grylls in talks with Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra for next survival outing [DEETS]

British adventurer and former SAS serviceman Bear Grylls has gained popularity for his survival skills and rendezvous with celebrities on his adventurous shows. In an interview with a news agency last year, the 48-year-old expressed hope of working with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and cricketer Virat Kohli on his show and now the survival expert has revealed that he is in talks with the said celebrities.

“I am keeping my fingers crossed,” says Grylls, “A lot is happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction.”

“Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli," he continues, "Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone.”

Grylls has made several visits to India and featured many global icons on his show, from PM Narendra Modi to Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar. He confesses that “India is incredibly close” to his heart.

“I first travelled to India when I was 18 when I got my first view of Mount Everest. That opened the door to so much more in my life. And I’ll always be grateful to India for that. So, I love to return and do more shows there.” He adds, “Wherever I go in the country, I feel warmth and love. It is hard to explain, but I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi or with Ranveer or just meeting people of the country. It’s so beautiful.”