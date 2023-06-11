[PICS] Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 38th birthday in London with champagne, oysters, and caviar on the menu 

On June 9, this year, Indian actress Sonam Kapoor turned 38 years -old which she celebrated with an intimate birthday party in London. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share some images from the event, which had champagne, oysters, and caviar on the menu. She was seen posing with her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, and their group of friends in the snaps, dressed in a beautiful red outfit.

In one of the photos, Sonam was seen holding Vayu while Anand stroked his head. Another image showed Sonam kissing Anand on the cheek. In addition to more images of the treats, there was a video from the cake-cutting ceremony.

Sonam captioned the post, “My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #9thjune #gemini #birthdaygirl.”

After welcoming baby Vayu in August of last year, Sonam celebrated her first birthday this year. She gave birth in Mumbai and spent a few months at the home of her father, Anil Kapoor.

On Sonam’s birthday, Anand had shared an image of the actress with Vayu on Instagram to wish her. He captioned the post, “Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor … Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday, my Jaan- ‘Um Vayu’. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal." She wrote, "Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life.”

On the work front, Sonam had a special appearance in the 2020 black comedy film AK vs AK. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap and starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag in lead roles. Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming thriller Blind which will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film which is a remake of a Korean film of the same name also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey and Shubham Saraf. The film which was reportedly shot a few years ago is still awaiting a release date.