Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift, Adele, Lizzo give standing ovation for Harry Styles’ Album of the Year win

The Grammy Awards 2023, which took place on Sunday (February 6, IST), witnessed several history-making moments as well as heartwarming ones. The star-studded affair saw Beyonce record the highest number of Grammy wins while Kim Petras become the first transgender woman to bag a Grammy, and many more.

On the other hand, the event had no dearth of sweet and praise-worthy instances either. One such incident that won the hearts of netizens took place when Harry Styles bagged Album of the Year for his studio album, Harry’s House. A video that is making its rounds on social media shows Taylor Swift jumping to her feet to applaud with Lizzo and Adele giving a standing ovation as Harry receives the award on stage.

Watch the video here:

the person who captured this deserves the world you literally never lose being a harry styles and taylor swift fan pic.twitter.com/jNLWcb3Nsd — etain! (@getawaydancing) February 6, 2023

Lizzo won Record of the Year for her track, ‘About Damn Time,’ while Taylor Swift bagged the title of Best Music Video for her song, All Too Well: The Short Film. Singer Adele left with the Best Pop Solo Performance award for ‘Easy on Me.’

Meanwhile, Beyonce surpassed all previous records with 32 Grammys. She not only won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance but also Best R&B Song for Cuff It. The first transgender woman to win a Grammy, Kim Petras, made history by winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Unholy along with Sam Smith.

Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej won his third Grammy at the event for Best Immersive Studio album for Divine Tides. The event took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and featured performances by Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and a lineup of musicians to honour hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

