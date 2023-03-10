Miley Cyrus releases her eigth studio album 'Endless Summer Vacations'

On March 10, American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, a new single called River, and its accompanying music video.

According to Miley, Endless Summer Vacation is a love letter to Los Angeles and reflects her newfound confidence as a result of putting her mental and physical health first. The new record, which was just made available in a few nations, is already number one on iTunes in 45 nations, including Australia, India, New Zealand, and the UK.

A unique streaming session of Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) began streaming on Disney+Hotstar concurrently with the YouTube releases of River and Endless Summer Vacation. Cyrus performed several of her brand-new songs during the live webcast, including hits like The Climb and Flowers.

Flowers is the first song on the Endless Summer Vacation tracklist. The new album contains 10 songs, including Jaded, Rose Colored Lenses, Thousand Miles (with Brandi Carlile), and Muddy Feet (with Sia). On the other hand, single River from Endless Summer Vacation compares her companion to a river. The music video, which was entirely shot in black and white, features Miley singing on stage while wearing a halter-neck costume and high heels.

