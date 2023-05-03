Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot passes away aged 84

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement honouring legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday (U.S. Time) at the age of 84, reports a renowned media publication.

In his statement, Trudeau recalls meeting Lightfoot as a child, when his father Pierre was prime minister in the 1970s and '80s. "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing yesterday of Gordon Lightfoot, one of Canada's greatest singer-songwriters," Trudeau said.



"Mr Lightfoot gave us so many special moments over the years," Trudeau added. "With a career that spanned over half a century, Mr Lightfoot's music told stories that captured the Canadian spirit, none more so than his iconic Canadian Railroad Trilogy, which will forever be a part of our country's musical heritage."

A legend in his home country, Lightfoot's biggest U.S. successes came in the 1970s. He topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974 with Sundown and also had top five songs with If You Could Read My Mind and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.



All three songs reached No. 1 on the adult contemporary chart, as did Carefree Highway and Rainy Day People, during his mid-'70s chart heyday.

With a career that spanned seven decades, Lightfoot rose to prominence in the mid-1960s, penning such folk standards as Early Morning Rain (a major hit for the Canadian folk duo Ian and Sylvia Tyson), For Loving Me and Ribbon of Darkness, as well as the ambitious Canadian Railroad Trilogy, a Northern equivalent to Mickey Newbury's American Trilogy.