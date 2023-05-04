Backstreet Boys receive a warm welcome as they arrive in India; Nick Carter says, ‘I guess we really do have fans all over the world’

A documentary on the band called, Making of The DNA tour, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and preparation for the tour was released recently

Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys are in India and fans can’t keep calm. The band arrived in Mumbai on May 4 for their upcoming DNA World Tour concert and they received a grand welcome at their hotel in the city. The member of the group, Nick Carter took to Instagram to share a video of the welcome which featured the staff of the hotel grooving to the song, Larger than Life, by the popular band.

Nick captioned the post, “What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full-out Bollywood-style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world.”

The group, which consists of Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, has returned to India after a 13-year gap. Backstreet Boys will entertain music fans in Gurugram on May 5 at Airia Mall after their concert in Mumbai.

The band was formed in 1993, and their self-titled debut album was released in 1996. Backstreet's Back, their second album, was released in 1997. Their third album Millennium's track I Want It That Way helped them become famous. Some of their other well-known songs include As Long as You Love Me, QuitPlaying Games, Shape of My Heart, and We've Got It Going On.

