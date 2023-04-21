Celebrating 30 years of The Backstreet Boys

It's been 30 years since the formation of one of the most iconic boy bands in music history that is, The Backstreet Boys. Over the past three decades, they have amassed millions of fans all around the world.

The Backstreet Boys, also known as BSB, was formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida. The original lineup consisted of A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Kevin Richardson. It wasn't long before they caught the attention of record producers. They signed their first record deal in 1995, and their debut album, Backstreet Boys, was released the following year.

What a special day it is. We feel pretty fortunate to be able to say we’ve been together for 30 YEARS now. 30 YEARS of successes, failures, the best moments of our lives, and everything in between. For those of you who have stuck around for it all we can’t thank you enough. pic.twitter.com/8fCjoV9m0w — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) April 20, 2023

The album was a massive success, at number four on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over 14 million copies worldwide. It was just the beginning of their meteoric rise to fame. The band continued to release hits, including Everybody (Backstreet's Back), I Want It That Way, and As Long As You Love Me.

The band kept up with the times by experimenting with different styles of music, from bubblegum pop to R&B to EDM. Throughout their career, The Backstreet Boys have sold over 130 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

They have won countless awards, including multiple Grammys, Teen Choice Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. They've also toured extensively, performing in front of millions of fans around the world. As we celebrate 30 years of the Backstreet Boys, it's clear that they've left a mark on the music industry and on the hearts of their fans. Their timeless music, and infectious energy, have made them true legends.