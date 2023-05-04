Warner Music India collaborates with SOCIAL to exclusively preview Ed Sheeran’s unreleased album

He was only four when he sang in the local choir and by the age of 11, he had found his footing in music. With his debut album, '+', breaking records and two singles from his third stint, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill ruling the music scene across the globe, Ed Sheeran became a sought-after international artiste sooner than one would think.

Ever since, he has managed to maintain that stature and from what we understand, his upcoming album is only going to add to the star status. His studio album, named after the mathematical symbol, Subtract, just like the others, is set to release on May 5.

Ed made the announcement about the release back in March and the excitement about the same has only levelled up from that day onwards. Thankfully, for true-blue Ed Sheeran fans, Warner Music India has collaborated with SOCIAL, a popular bar and kitchen with outlets across the country, to release the singer’s album a day ahead.

On May 4, in all SOCIAL outlets, fans will be given an exclusive preview of ‘-’ pronounced ‘Subtract’ -- an album which is one of Ed’s most intimate and personal ones yet.

The unreleased tracks will be per-launched simultaneously in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. The sessions at SOCIAL will be held from 11 pm onwards in Delhi and Mumbai and from 4 pm onwards in Bengaluru.

Coming to Ed’s fifth studio album, while making the announcement about the same, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter in an Instagram post said, “As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

