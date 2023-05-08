Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu records a track with AR Rahman for‘Maamannan’

When it comes to singing, this is not the actor’s first rodeo

With the wrapping up of the filming of Manannan, the post-production for the film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, has begun. The movie stars Udhyanidhi Stalin as the lead and comedian and actor Vadivelu, who is known for his evergreen jokes, is playing a principal role in the film.

Vadivelu recently recorded a song for the movie with Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman. The composer took to Instagram on May 8 to share a picture with the actor in a recording studio. He captioned the post, “Recorded a song with our Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu. He made us laugh throughout and made our session very memorable! #mariselvaraj and the #Mamannan team.”

Fans of A.R. Rahman and Vadivelu are extremely thrilled about this news and have been waiting for the release of the single. Along with Udhayanidhi and Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil also star in the film, which is expected to be released sometime in June 2023. Vadivelu seemingly plays the role of Udhayanidhi’s father, who is also an MLA in the film.

It’s been a while since the popular actor has played the role of a comedic sidekick, with Mersal being his last movie where he appeared as such. Thus, his role in Maamanan is highly anticipated and is considered to be a comeback in a way.

When it comes to singing, this is not the actor’s first rodeo. He has actually performed more than 30 songs under the direction of several composers, including Ilayaraaja, Deva, GV Prakash, SA Rajkumar, Srikanth Deva, Harris Jayaraj, and many others.

He made his singing debut in the 1995 Illayaraja film Ellame en Rasathan with the song Ethana Iruntha. He sang three songs—Appatha, Panakkaran, and Decent Ana Allu—in his most recent film, Eli. Music Director Santhosh Narayanan oversaw the creation of these songs.

