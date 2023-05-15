Korean trot singer Haesoo dies by suicide [DETAILS]

Less than a month after K-pop star Moonbin took his own life at the age of 25, Korean trot singer Haesoo has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 29. Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room. The South Korean police have found a suicide note in the room as well. The police withheld the identity of the singer.



She was set to perform at an event on May 20. Her demise came to light after a popular South Korean media outlet reported that they received calls from organisers stating that Haesoo won't be attending the scheduled event as she has passed away.

Also Read: 'Zombie Detective' star, South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul passes away at 26

Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, 'My Life I Will'.

Also Read: BTS’ Suga sets the Record for Highest-Grossing Concert in the US as a Korean Soloist

She was slowly becoming a household name after she appeared on South Korean shows, namely, The Trot Show, AM Plaza and Gayo Stage which also marked her breakthrough after debuting in 2019 with My Life. Her performance on 'Immortal Song' took her popularity to new heights.