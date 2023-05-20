BTS’ Jimin sets the record as the first and only soloist to remain #1 for five consecutive weeks on Spotify Weekly South Korea  

Jimin, the 27-year-old artist, a member of BTS has set multiple records in the span of his time as a soloist. His debut solo album Face which was released on March 24, 2023, saw immense success and it became the most streamed album by a Korean act in 2023.

As the artist’s first solo album, it sold over 1.45 million copies upon its release, making him the first K-Soloist in the history of the Hanteo Chart to achieve this feat. Jimin has become the first and only K-Soloist to stay at no.1 on Spotify Weekly South Korea, with his b-side track Like Crazy surpassing 170 million streams on Spotify, which set the song on a record for the fastest solo track to achieve this in 56 days.

The album was created to showcase his honest and authentic self and stated that his members played a key part in navigating the direction the album was to take. He participated in all aspects of the production of the album, from the choreography to composing songs. Jimin is credited as the co-writer for five of the six songs on the Face album and three songs were co-written by the leader of BTS, RM.

The song, Lie was a solo song by Jimin which was released on the album WINGS by BTS in October of 2016 and it is the biggest gainer on Top Songs South Korea and went up by 86 spots, now holding the 116th spot from May 12th to May 18th. He has become the longest charting. The artist has a collective of 10 songs under his name in the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

With many achievements to his name as a solo artist, Jimin is well-known for his soft personality and his powerful stage presence, the artist’s voice is captivating and his performances have the viewers’ jaws dropped, his iconic “Lie” stage where he performed blindfolded in front of a huge audience was a mesmerizing and memorable one.

