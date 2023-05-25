Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, Elton John salute ‘total legend’ Tina Turner

After Tina Turner, the soul singer behind singles like The Best and What’s Love Got to Do With It, passed away at age 83, celebrities and fans have paid tribute to her. Beyoncé, who performed with her at the 2008 Grammy Awards, praised her musical legacy, calling her the ‘epitome of passion and power’ alongside Sir Mick Jagger and other celebrities.

Oprah Winfrey and Mariah Carey both commended the late star for overcoming years of domestic violence. Her ‘singing her truth through joy and pain’ was hailed by the Obamas. Joe Biden, the current President of the United States, joined them and praised the musician for having ‘once-in-a-generation talent’ while noting that she was originally a farmer’s daughter.

The musician, whose passing in Switzerland was reported on Wednesday, had a history of health problems. Tina ‘paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white,’ according to US singer Gloria Gaynor. Diana Ross, a different contemporary, described herself as ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’. Likewise, The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger said, “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” adding, “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Turner, who was dubbed the 'Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll', had a voice like a hurricane and an engaging stage persona. A Tennessee native who was brought up in the church essentially elbowed her way into rock 'n' roll and became famous in the 1960s. She waited for the show’s interval, grabbed a drummer’s microphone and let loose after Ike Turner declined to give her an audition. She performed with the band for the remainder of the evening and was soon given equal screen time with Ike; she eventually wed her co-star. They were one of the soul music scene’s most watchable and explosive groups. Many of their top songs were covers of other artists’ songs.

