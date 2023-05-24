Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey passes away aged 50 

Indian actor Nitesh Pandey, best known for his role in the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om, passed away in Nashik at the age of 50. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday. Sources said that Nitesh was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik. At first glance, the cause of death appears to be a heart attack. A police team is currently on the scene at the hotel, and an investigation is being conducted and his postmortem report is awaited. Sources added that the hotel employees and people close to him are also being questioned.

Many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. Actor Gulshan Devaiah took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to Nitesh by posting a photo of him, and writing, “Nitesh Pandey: 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023 Goodbye sir (folded hands emoji).”

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023

Good bye sir pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families. #AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay #NiteshPandey.”

Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families.#AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay#NiteshPandey — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 24, 2023

Nitesh began performing in the theatre in 1990. In 1995, he landed his first acting role in the show Tejas. He has appeared in a number of serials, including Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini. In the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, he played Anwar Sheikh (Om Kapoor's assistant) alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He also appeared in the Dibakar Banerjee directional Khosla Ka Ghosla. The artiste performed in theatre productions too, such as Aastha and Misal Pav alongside Sudha Chandran.

Nitesh appeared in a number of films, including Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Dabangg 2 (2012), Hunterrr (2015), Madaari (2016), Rangoon (2017), and Badhaai Do (2022). He also appeared in several tv series like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and Anupamaa.