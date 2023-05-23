RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away aged 58; SS Rajamouli expresses condolence, says ‘Working with him was pure joy’

Actor Ray Stevenson who played the role of British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 epic film, RRR, passed away on Sunday. He was aged 58. The news was confirmed by the official handle of RRR on Twitter and Rajamouli also took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note expressing grief over the passing of the actor.

Also read: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with Jr NTR

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared an image of the late actor on Monday night and wrote, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.”

What shocking news for all of us on the team!



Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.



You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

On Tuesday morning, Rajamouli also took to his Twitter handle to share an image of the actor with him and penned a note for the late artiste. He tweeted, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.



My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

Many fans also took to the comment section of the post to express condolences. A user wrote, “So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! You will be missed. RIP.” Another comment read, “ Rarely actors capture the camera. What a solid screen presence he had. God bless his soul and give strength to his family. I wished to see more of him on screen.”

Ray was also known for his roles in Marvel's Thor franchise as Volstagg and in the TV series Vikings. He previously voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to appear alongside Rosario Dawson in Disney's upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.

Also read: P Khurana, father of actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, passes away

The actor was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, according to reports. In the early 1990s, he began his acting career in European TV series and telefilms. In Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight, he co-starred with Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh. He later appeared in Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010) and other projects.