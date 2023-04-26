'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with Jr NTR

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared that he wants to work with RRR-fame NTR Jr, and said the actor was "amazing" and "cool" in the film. In a recent interview with a publication, Gunn stated that he wishes to work with the Indian.

The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be.

Replying to the same, the director said, "Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good…What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy. (referring to Jr NTR)! I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool."

Given the significance of music in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Indian films, the question of whether James Gunn was inspired by India in his approach to the music in the film franchise was raised during the same interview. The director said, "100%". He acknowledged that the musical component was undoubtedly influenced by Bollywood movies. The director praised Bollywood films for their focus on both art and entertainment, saying there are no strict requirements for what a film must be; the Guardians of the Galaxy films are a good example of that.

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

