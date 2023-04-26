Aishwarya Rai reveals her special connection with the name 'Nandini' 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a popular actress in the Indian film industry, known for her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing beauty. She first played the role of Nandini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam opposite Salman Khan. Her performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience and has remained memorable even after all these years.

Recently, Aishwarya has taken on the role of Nandini once again in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan two-part film. During a press event for the second part of the film, Aishwarya was asked about her special connection with the name Nandini, to which she responded with gratitude and excitement.

She expressed her happiness at being able to play such strong and layered women characters that touch the lives of so many women, she had said “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived in people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me. That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s a relatability and I am very, very grateful."

The reunion of former couple Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala sent their fans into overdrive. Although they arrived separately, their presence at the same event was enough to excite their fans. Aishwarya attended the event with her adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, while Salman Khan entered solo.

Salman and Aishwarya's relationship was the talk of the town during the late 90s and early 2000s. However, their high-profile relationship came to an end in 2002, and since then, the two have not worked together or been seen together in public.

