Aryan Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan for his streetwear brand's ad shoot [WATCH]
The star kid is tapping into the growing trend of luxury streetwear
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has announced the launch of his luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol. The brand's first reveal was in the form of a teaser clip, featuring his father, shot by Aryan himself. Apart from his business ventures, Aryan is also making his film debut as a writer and director and Aryan's step into business shows his entrepreneurial spirit.
With this latest venture, he has proved that he has a keen eye for identifying opportunities in the market. By launching a streetwear brand, Aryan is tapping into the growing trend of luxury streetwear that has gained popularity in recent years.
Sharing a candid shot from the ad shoot, Shah Rukh wrote, "Make your mark with D’YAVOL X. Watch the film now on @dyavol.x" Take a look at the video here:
Aryan Khan's announcement of the launch of his luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol, gives way for his entrepreneurial side to shine and with his experience in launching a successful spirits brand, he is well-equipped to handle the challenges that come with launching a new business.
His partnership with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh and his experience in launching a successful spirits brand make him more than able to manage.