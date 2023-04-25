Aryan Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan for his streetwear brand's ad shoot [WATCH]

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has announced the launch of his luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol. The brand's first reveal was in the form of a teaser clip, featuring his father, shot by Aryan himself. Apart from his business ventures, Aryan is also making his film debut as a writer and director and Aryan's step into business shows his entrepreneurial spirit.

With this latest venture, he has proved that he has a keen eye for identifying opportunities in the market. By launching a streetwear brand, Aryan is tapping into the growing trend of luxury streetwear that has gained popularity in recent years.

Sharing a candid shot from the ad shoot, Shah Rukh wrote, "Make your mark with D’YAVOL X. Watch the film now on @dyavol.x" Take a look at the video here:

Aryan Khan's announcement of the launch of his luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol, gives way for his entrepreneurial side to shine and with his experience in launching a successful spirits brand, he is well-equipped to handle the challenges that come with launching a new business.

His partnership with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh and his experience in launching a successful spirits brand make him more than able to manage.