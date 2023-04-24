Aishwarya Rai picks glittery traditional outfit for Hyderabad event, expresses gratitude for Mani Ratnam

Actor Aishwarya Rai is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The artiste attended an event in Hyderabad recently for the same and she looked stunning in a shimmery red and golden outfit. The actor sported minimal makeup and also had a bindi on her forehead. She was joined by the team of the upcoming film and she also took to the stage where she thanked director Mani Ratnam for casting her in many of his projects.

“I will repeat, repeat forever. Thank you so much for the beginning. For Iruvar, for Raavan, Guru and today, Ponniyin Selvan. Thank you so much sir for giving me the opportunity to grow and to learn and grow in my craft. I am still learning and will continue to learn. So thank you for every opportunity, to enjoy this magical world of cinema, and this incredible craft that we are blessed to have the opportunity to explore and discover. And thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this with you so many times. This movie has been magical from the word go,” she said.

Aishwarya Rai's speech at Hyderabad event of #PonniyinSelvan2. She started her speech in telugu .

She knows how to win heart of people. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/xuo33AOVoZ — Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) April 23, 2023

In Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya will reprise her dual roles of Queen Mandakini and Queen Nandini. According to sources, the second part will be based around Arulmozhi Varman and his ascent to the position of Rajaraja Chola I, the greatest king of the Chola kingdom. It is also anticipated that the upcoming film will emphasise Vikram's flashback tale as Aditya Karikalan, and depict the romance between Ponniyin Selvan and Aishwarya's Oomai Rani.

The movie which has been helmed by Mani Ratnam is a cinematic adaptation of the same-named Tamil novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy, which was published as part of a series in the 1950s. The first part of the film was released in September 2022 and was a success at the box office.