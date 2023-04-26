Aishwarya Rai wows fans with her outfit during Ponniyin Selvan 2's Star-Studded Promotions

The anticipation for the release of Ponniyin Selvan's second part is palpable among the audience, as the film's star cast is busy with promotions across various cities in India. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie is based on the Tamil historical novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The second part of the movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, and the promotions have been in full swing.

At a promotional event for the film in Mumbai, Aishwarya, who is known for her fashion sense, looked stunning in a white and golden salwar suit. The long salwar featured intricate golden embroidery work, and she paired it with a matching dupatta with golden zari work at the borders. A green necklace added the perfect finishing touch to her look, and she aced it to perfection.

The first part of the movie was released in 2022 and was well-received by the audience and critics alike. With a multi-star cast, including Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi, among others, the movie has created quite a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

