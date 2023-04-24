Virat and Anushka's foodie adventure at Bengaluru's CTR takes the internet by storm

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple of Bollywood and cricket, were recently spotted enjoying some delicious food in Bengaluru. They visited the famous Central Tiffin Room (CTR) and also shared pictures of their mouth-watering meals on Instagram. The couple was seen exiting the eatery amidst a huge crowd of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them. The fans were chanting Virat's name and that of his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as they mobbed the duo. Anushka and Virat were accompanied by their security personnel as they made their way to their waiting car.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after a lunch date. And look at crowds and roar for Kohli.



The Craze of King Kohli.pic.twitter.com/pRhngHPTtw — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 22, 2023

Anushka had lunch with her family at the restaurant and also shared pictures of their food on Instagram Stories. The group posed for a picture together, with Virat standing between Anushka's parents and Anushka next to her mother.

The staff of CTR also had a wonderful time hosting the couple and their family. Anushka and Virat wrote a gratitude note for them, thanking them for the delicious food and wonderful hospitality. Virat is currently busy playing for RCB in the IPL, while Anushka will be playing the role of Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress.

The couple has always been in the public eye, with their love story and marriage making headlines. They have a huge fan following on social media and are known for their philanthropic work as well. Also Read: ‘Will continue to strive for social good’: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on launching non-profit SeVVA