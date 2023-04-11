Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika welcomes the swim season with Virat Kohli [SEE CUTE PIC]

Virat Kohli shared the sweetest photo on Instagram with his daughter Vamika. In the photo, Virat can be seen posing with Vamika by the poolside. The little one is dressed in the cutest swimwear and Virat has flaunted his chiselled frame like no biggie.

He shared the click with a heart emoji and it has 6.3 million double taps as per our last count. According to reports, the photo is from his recent visit to Bangalore for his IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

For the uninitiated, Vamika takes her love for swimming from her mommy bear Anushka Sharma. During the time of her pregnancy, Anushka often indulged in a good swim. Her photo rocking a black bodysuit while flaunting her baby bump had taken over the internet back then in no time.

On the work front, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress which has been inspired by the life of Indian women's cricket fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The actress has been prepping for the film actively and her fitness videos often go viral.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports drama will be released on Netflix and the date is yet to be announced. This will mark Anushka’s first film after the 2018 release Zero starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.