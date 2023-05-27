Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy joins her on stage at her Renaissance Tour concert

On May 26, a surprise awaited fans at Beyonce’s latest Renaissance World Tour concert at the Stade de France in Paris – and that was Beyonce’s eldest daughter. Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage and amazed fans with her dance moves alongside Beyonce’s backup dancers.

The 11-year-old appeared on stage during My Power, a track from Beyoncé’s 2019 soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift, as seen in fan footage captured and shared online. However, this isn't the first time Blue has joined her mom on stage. She has previously performed a duet of Brown Skin Girl at the new Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai.

The videos shared featured Blue Ivy in a glittering mock-neck top and silver cargo pants, adding a pair of thin oval sunglasses to coordinate with her mom’s outfit. Blue nailed every single dance move while Bey once sang My Power. Blue also had a spotlight moment all on her own, strutting down to the centre stage as Beyoncé's dance crew followed behind.

Blue Ivy is well on her way to stardom, having already won a Grammy and being only the second youngest person to ever accomplish such a feat. Blue also has in her possession the MTV Video Music Award, winning the best cinematography category for Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl video and becoming the youngest VMA winner ever.

The R&B icon wowed fans with a beautiful 36-song setlist that spanned her storied career and concentrated largely on Renaissance at the tour's first stop. She incorporated numerous fan favourites in her concerts – especially Love on Top, Crazy In Love, Formation and Drunk In Love. The event in Stockholm also featured several live premieres for songs including Cuff It, Break My Soul and Summer Renaissance.

Megan Thee Stallion was seen in the audience along with Beyonce's husband, JAY-Z. Singer Selena Gomez was also spotted at the concert. The Renaissance Tour will continue through the United Kingdom and Europe before embarking on its North American leg in July.

