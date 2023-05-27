Mel B hints at Victoria Beckham’s return to Spice Girls after a decade-long hiatus

Since their unofficial break in 2000, Spice Girls have toured the world and while they have done special performances as four members, Victoria Beckham performed with the group only for the London Olympics 2012 as a one-off.

The iconic team has not officially reformed until recently Melanie B recently took to an interview with The Sun and revealed that they are “planning a statement” regarding 'Posh Spice' aka Victoria Beckham re-joining the group.

Without fully revealing what the statement is about, Mel B said, “We’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love."

“It’s all about timing,” Mel B added assuring fans of a possible reunion of the legendary girl group of the 90s.

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls had a huge pop culture influence back in the day. The group never officially broke up as a team but in December 2000 they inevitably went their own ways. Victoria Beckham found a new passion in fashion design.

Mel B, on the other hand, competed in Dancing with The Stars and led her own Reality TV show called Mel B: It’s a Scary World (2010) and was a judge on America’s Got Talent. She also received the Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite TV Judges.

Serving as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent, Geri Halliwell also known as 'Ginger Spice' left the group in 1998 and re-joined in 2007. She released her solo Mi Choco Latino in 1999 and It’s Raining Men in 2001, her first single from the second solo album, Scream If You Wanna Go Faster, was featured in Bridget Jones Baby (2001) as the lead single of the movie’s soundtracks.

'Baby Spice' aka Emma Bunton released a book named Mama You Got This which was published in 2021. Melanie Chisholm, the 'Sporty Spice' of the Spice Girls opened her own label, Red Girl Records, in 2004. She also released another book titled Who I Am, My Story in September 2022.