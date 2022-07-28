Victoria Beckham to reunite with members of Spice Girls for new documentary

Victoria Beckham is set to reunite with the members of the girl group Spice Girls for an upcoming documentary. Spice Girls member Melanie Janine Brown aka ‘Scary Spice’ is a judge on the Australian reality television singing competition, The Masked Singer Australia and in one of the recent episodes of the show, she reportedly told her colleague, Dave Hughes, who is another judge on the show about the Spice Girls reunion, who then revealed the news to members of the audience.

Talking about the incident, Melanie told media sources, “I told Dave when the cameras were off that we’ve signed our documentary to the guys that did ‘The Last Dance. I think I did say, ‘We’ve only just signed it, it hasn’t been announced yet,’ and then he told everyone. (sic)”

The Last Dance, directed by Jason Hehir is an American sports documentary series that featured the final season in the career of legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. The series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards and director Jason Hehir received widespread acclaim, as reported by media sources.

Melanie went on to tell media sources, “The director and the whole concept of how that The Last Dance was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version with them (sic).”

According to media sources, the documentary will feature behind-the-scenes anecdotes and spotlight the Spice Girls' rise to superstardom. Teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming Melanie also known as Mel B told media sources, “The rap in the Wannabe video, I actually wrote on the toilet while the other girls were doing the vocals.” She added, “My kids go, ‘Mummy, your music has come full circle, and I’m thinking, ‘Ooh they’re going to compliment me.’ Then I get told, 'It’s come full circle because now you’re just vintage.' Old but good (sic).”

In the year 2000, the Spice Girls announced that they were going on an ‘indefinite hiatus’ following the departure of member Geri Halliwell, as reported by media sources. The group reunited for a performance at the London Stadium during the 2012 Olympics when the United Kingdom was the host of the Olympic Games that year; this was followed by a reunion tour in 2019 without Victoria Beckham aka ‘Posh Spice’ -- they performed at 13 stadiums across the UK.

The official release date of the documentary has not yet been released.