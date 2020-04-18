Victoria Beckham celebrated her 46th birthday with David Beckham and family in a rather fun way, albeit virtually! Given the Coronavirus lockdown, she kept the party indoors but allowed people to join in via Instagram Live. Her friend, DJ Fat Tony joined in and helped every one tune in to a playlist with some of Victoria’s favourite tracks. She was dressed in all-black with barely-there makeup, a subtle hint of gloss and a chic statement ring!

A snapshot from Victoria's Instagram stories

The fans also got to see some rare snaps from the evening with husband David and daughter Harper. At the moment, the Beckhams are staying in at the family mansion in the Cotswolds in Britain.

Victoria also shared this adorable picture with Harper and David Beckham



However, eldest son Brooklyn couldn’t join the party as he wasn’t around, Victoria mentioned in her post that she missed her.