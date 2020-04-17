Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone revealed during a video interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell that she is writing a candid book on her journey and it will be released at the end of this year or early 2021. The 62-year-old broke the news on the latter's chat show, No Filter With Naomi.

A glimpse of their chat. Courtesy: Sharon Stone's Instagram

Although the subject of the book might not entirely be clear, there are reports which suggest that she might refer to the instance of her stroke in 2001, given the title of the book is The Beauty Of Living Twice. She might also write about her 1992 hit film Basic Instinct among other details. Meanwhile, Sharon revealed that she is staying at home with her sons and has been trying her hand at cooking as well.