Billie Eilish goes live soon at One World : Together At Home

Welfare advocacy organisation Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) recently announced One World: Together At Home, a Live Aid-style event which is designed to celebrate healthcare workers around the globe and to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.

The stunning list of headliners will include virtual performances from Elton John, J Balvin, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Maluma, John Legend, Billie Joe Armstrong, Andrea Bocelli, Eddie Vedder, Idris Elba, Kacey Musgraves and Burna Boy.

You can also stream Spotify's official playlist

The event which will be held on April 19 has been curated by Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, and John Legend, and will be hosted by celebrated talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. The two-hour show will air live across TV networks and digital platforms globally. It will also feature stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, singers Vishal Mishra and Lisa Mishra, and YouTuber-turned-talk show host Lilly Singh.

Priyanka Chopra is also part of the show's line-up

Streaming app Spotify is making way for a personal fan experience for the listeners of the show that will let them enjoy the show before and after the telecast, which includes a pre-show playlist titled One World: Together At Home. It includes songs from performing artists, with real-time updates during the live broadcast so fans can listen to all of the songs from the global telecast.

Listeners can also opt for tune-in emails and in-app notifications to Spotify’s global fan database consisting of the biggest fans of participating artists, the entire list for which is on the official One World website.

When: April 19, 5:30 - 7:30 AM IST (Live) | April 19, 8:00 -10:00 PM IST (Encore)

Channels: VH1 India, Comedy Central India, Colors Infinity, VOOT

When: April 19, 8:00 -10:00 PM IST

Channels: Sony PIX, AXN, SonyLIV (OTT)