London, April 17 (IANS): Singer Rita Ora appears to be back on track after being slammed a couple of days back by people who say she has been living it up with friends at a South West property, 150 miles from her North London home, despite publicly backing lockdown rules.

Rita will has now signed up for the Global Citizen movement where she will join the digital live stream event platform on April 18, where she's expected to honour everyday heroes like her mom and the frontline health care workers fighting COVID-19.

The singer posted a message on social media saying, 'Can’t wait to join @GlblCtzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome... Join me to celebrate the amazing healthcare workers fighting #COVID19 on the frontlines around the world!!'



Earlier, her agent insisted she arrived at the farmhouse in question on March 21, before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to impose a stay-at-home order on all of the UK.

The singer is expected to stay there until it is safe to head home, reports said.



Local residents, however, complained that Rita and her party have been enjoying bike rides, shooing away neighbours on public footpaths near the property and using drones to follow them.



They added that her guests were shouted at by a farmer after wandering on to private land.

One local wrote on an online residents' group: "Surely she should respect the rules and have stayed in f****** London?"

Rita Ora (Photo: IANS)

Another said how her seven-year-old son was "reduced to tears" by security staff screaming at them when they were on a nearby public footpath.



She said: "Minutes later a drone sent up from the property followed us as we walked away."



Meanwhile, Rita has showed her 16.2 million Instagram fans photos of her getaway, including hashtags the #stayhome and #activitiesfromhome



Friends said she has had five people at her holiday home working on her album and denies throwing raucous parties or being responsible for any behaviour that has upset locals.



A friend said: "She is deadly serious about coronavirus lockdown and doing her bit by self- isolating and not travelling home."