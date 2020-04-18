Johnny Depp has joined Instagram! This would be the first time the Oscar-winning actor has ever interacted with his fans via social media. His account already has 2.8 million followers and three posts. At first, he posted a picture of himself, as he wrote, "Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute (sic)." Depp is following around 95 people and the list includes his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey and Kendrick Lamar among others.

Johnny Depp's first Instagram post.

Soon after the first post, he was back with a video of around eight minutes where he said, "This is my first experience in the world of social media...now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies.” While alluding to the ongoing tragedy as a consequence of the “global pandemic,” he urged his fans to reach out as people are ill, some are without care and “fighting for breath” as he said.

The Donnie Brasco star also stated that he has been working on an album with celebrated guitarist Jeff Beck. They collaborated and released a cover of John Lennon's Isolation, the link of which is available on his Instagram bio.