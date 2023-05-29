Marriott Bonvoy collaborates with Dutch electronic duo Parallelle to uncover the power of travel through sound

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of 31 hotel brands and travel program, has collaborated with Amsterdam-based multi-instrumentalists and electronic music composers, Parallelle, to inspire travellers in embracing the power of travel through sound. The result is a distinctive five-part music video series inspired by the sounds of places, cultures and local communities at some of the most sought-after destinations in the Asia Pacific, taking viewers on a melodic journey through picturesque Java, Fiji, Osaka, Bangkok and Bengaluru.

Heavily inspired by diverse cultures worldwide, the five-part music videos are part of Parallelle's ongoing film series, A Day In, where they travel across the globe capturing day-to-day sounds in local communities to unfold rich stories through music. Reputed for his ability to tell rich authentic visual stories, the music videos' vivid colours and cinematography are brought to life by the keen eyes and artistic expression of French Cinematographer Arnaud Moro.

Travel with Your ears

From the bustling traffic of Bangkok to the torrential thunderstorms of Java, tootle of traditional South Indian flute Nadaswaram, the acapella choirs of Fiji and the laughter of shop vendors in Osaka, these characteristic sounds of Asia Pacific showcase the region's melting pot of diverse cultures. No matter where members travel, they can uncover the signature rhythms that define each destination through videos and music compositions.

With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties across exciting destinations in Asia Pacific, the film series features a handful of exciting properties, including The Hermitage, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Jakarta and Sheraton Mustika Yogyakarta Resort & Spa in Indonesia; Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay in Fiji; W Osaka in Japan; W Bangkok in Thailand; and JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru in India.

"There is so much more to travel than meets the eye. Through sound, we can experience places and cultures like nothing you've ever known," elaborated Parallelle, Thomas and Julien De Bie. "Our music transcends borders and infuses the richness of destinations, and traditional music and from time to time, spotlights local musicians. We hope that our music can inspire people to explore new destinations and cultures."

As part of the collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy and Parallelle also curated a one-of-a-kind music-focused Marriott Bonvoy Moments, where members had the opportunity to learn how to produce music inspired by the sounds of world culture, mix their own music track.

The five-part film series will be available on Marriott Bonvoy's official channels on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook for an immersive visual and auditory experience. The full album of club-friendly versions of the music compositions found in the music videos will be released on September 1, 2023, through Parallelle's official channels on Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport, and Deezer.

Parallelle are two Amsterdam-based brothers from the south of France. Multi-instrumentalists, composers, producers and label owners, their music cuts across electronica, electro-jazz and underground dance music. They offer live, hybrid and DJ sets which you may have heard at Burning Man, Wonderfruit, and Fusion to name a few.